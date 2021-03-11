COVID-19: What you should know about vaccine safety

Research to date indicates that vaccines for COVID-19 have good safety profile. The United States (U.S.) vaccine safety system works to make sure that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Besides, safety has been a top priority as American federal agencies work with vaccine manufacturers to develop and authorise a COVID-19 vaccine. At the local level, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) similarly approved the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use in Nigeria after evaluating its safety and efficacy for Nigerians, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It is 10 days since COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), from Mumbai to Abuja. Since then, many Nigerians have been excited about the opportunity created by the availability of the vaccines, the delivery of which is part of a first wave of arrivals in Nigeria that will continue in the coming days and weeks.

Vaccination activities have since been initiated, beginning with some health workers. Even with the administration of the vaccinations, speculations about the non-acceptance of the preventive medicines in some quarters are still rife while different theories are being propounded on why the jabs may not be safe for humans.

However, among top Nigerians that have been administered with the vaccine are President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, both of whom were publicly immunised on Saturday, March 6. The Presidency on Saturday dispelled fears that President Buhari might have suffered a side effect from the jab. A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari had not experienced any discomfort as a result of the vaccine.

The statement said the President had been going about his normal business since he took the medication. Similarly, as at Monday March 8, members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, received jab of the Oxford-Astra- Zeneka COVID-19 vaccines.

The PTF team that were vaccinated includes the Chairman, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Incident Manager (NIM) of PTF, Mukhtar Muhammad, among others.

“Today, Monday, 8th March, 2021, I will lead all members of the PTF to receive the first doses of the vaccine as a further demonstration of its safety and efficacy,” Mr. Mustapha said before the vaccination exercise. “Also, our journalists who are critical front-liners in this fight will receive the vaccine in a representative manner,” he added.

In spite of these public demonstrations, doubts on the safety of the vaccines continues to resonate, prompting further investigations about the drugs which the World Health Organisation (WHO) said could provide protection against the virus.

Going by the results of research, coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, but as more are rolled out, researchers are learning about the extent and nature of side effects. As people around the world receive COVID-19 vaccines, reports of temporary side effects such as headaches and fevers are rolling in.

Much of this was expected — clinical-trial data for the vaccines authorised so far suggested as much. By and large, side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines have remained relatively stable: Some people have mild pain at the injection site, and may feel ache or feverish for a couple of days. Most people feel those side effects slightly more after the second dose, in the case of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. While giving approval for the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccine use in Nigeria on February 18, the Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAF DAC). Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said the Agency had received the dossier of the vaccine a week before the announcement, adding NAFDAC safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigerians. According to her, there are three additional vaccines undergoing evaluation, the evaluation on Astrazeneca shows that the vaccine is effective against the United Kingdom (UK) variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria. Apart from persistent reports about Nigerians that would reject the jab based on unscientific grounds, there have equally been numerous social and traditional media reports linking COVID-19 vaccines to deaths and severe side effects.

Checks has however debunked such reports. Data from Israel, which leads the world in vaccinating its population, revealed that COVID-19 vaccine sharply cuts infections in that country. So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 32 per cent of its population, all with the Pfizer vaccine, and now has the world’s highest per capita rate of vaccination against COVID-19.

The draft report confirms that the vaccine is able to cut COVID-19 illness and deaths by more than 93 per cent and also provides the first large-scale evidence that the vaccine may prevent most infections, including those that don’t cause symptoms. Findings from multiple health authorities in many reported deaths after coronavirus vaccine immunisations in foreign countries including Germany, Spain, the United States (U.S.), Norway, Belgium, and Peru, could not find causal links between the vaccination and deaths.

As at March 5, South Korea was investigating seven cases of some people dying after receiving COVID- 19 vaccine shots last on Friday, to ascertain a potential causal relationship between the vaccinations and the deaths. While over 225,800 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine shot since South Korea launched a mass vaccination campaign last week, a total of 1,578 cases of side effects have been reported so far, with an overwhelming majority – 1,558 – being mild symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Immunisation is a global health and development success story, saving millions of lives every year. Vaccines reduce risks of getting a disease by working with body’s natural defenses to build protection. When one gets a vaccine, the person’s immune system responds. We now have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives.

Immunisation currently prevents two to three million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles. Immunisation is a key component of primary health care and an indisputable human right. It’s also one of the best health investments money can buy. Similarly, vaccines are also critical to the prevention and control of infectious-disease outbreaks. They underpin global health security and will be a vital tool in the battle against antimicrobial resistance.

Like this: Like Loading...