COVID-19: When the vaccinated and unvaccinated people mingle

As of June 10, 2021, there were 370,968 new cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The total number of deaths from Coronavirus has similarly reached almost 3.8 million, according to data from Statista. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international partners continue to canvass for vaccine equity to pave the way for developing countries to achieve needed herd immunity, experts in this report, highlight the impact large number of unvaccinated people in the country could have on the few that have got the jab, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

With the vaccination rollout in Nigeria, a few Nigerians tagged high risk to contract coronavirus got the nod to get vaccinated. Even fully vaccinated people are naturally worried about their risks of contracting COVID-19 in situations where it is unknown who has been vaccinated or not.

As people start socialising more with their families in various indoor and outdoor settings, many are concerned about their risks when mingling with individuals who may not have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Huge challenges still abound hindering poor and developing countries from attaining herd immunity, a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that can occur with some diseases when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby reducing the likelihood of infection for individuals who lack immunity.

For countries to attain the herd immunity up to 60 to 70 per cent of its population would be vaccinated. Sadly, the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines administered have so far gone to wealthy nations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported in April. According to the world body, although, more than 700 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, richer countries have received more than 87 per cent and low income countries including Nigeria just 0.2 per cent.

WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “On the average in high income countries one in four people has received a COVID-19 vaccine. In low income countries, it’s one in 500+. Scarcity of supply is driving vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy. Ghebreyesus said, “It is a time for partnership, not patronage. We must accelerate vaccine equity now.” Nigeria has been particularly affected by the hoarding of vaccine by developed countries. Since after getting the supply of about four million doses, to achieve vaccination for two million of its population, the supply chain has become disrupted. India has announced the ban of COVID-19 vaccine export, after diverting its vaccines for domestic purposes given the unprecedented rise in the number of new coronavirus infections in that country.

The above scenario is one of the factors hindering the availability of COVID- 19 vaccines in developing countries. This also partly explains why there are too many unvaccinated people mingling with very few vaccinated ones not only in Nigeria but in several African countries. As of June 6, data from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) revealed that 1,966,128 Nigerians representing 97.7 per cent of two million Nigerians targeted for initial vaccination only have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

With regard to the second dose, client vaccinated as of June 6 are 336,501, representing 16.7 per cent. Irrespective of the low number of vaccinated persons in Africa, new cases of COVID-19 has continued to ravage populations especially in India, Brazil, Turkey, among others. On June 10, 2021, there were 370,968 new cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached almost 3.8 million, data from Statista showed. According to a Professor of Virology, Oyewale Tomori, a former president of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), “The unvaccinated will remain vulnerable and susceptible to infection and possibly disease and death, while the fully vaccinated and immunised (if not wearing masks), may be exposed, probably get infected…but protected from sickness, disease and death.

“For the vaccinated, continue to wear your mask in the midst of unvaccinated people. Vaccination does not protect you from exposure and infection. For the unvaccinated, wear your mask and go and get vaccinated.” For a Public Health Physician & Epidemiologist, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi, “Vaccination does not stop spread of the virus because it doesn’t replace non pharmacological preventive intervention like use of mask, hand hygiene or physical distancing, covering your mouth with the inner-bend of your elbow or cleaning of surfaces, persons.” Speaking further, Asiyanbi said, “Vaccination is proven to reduce risk of severe manifestation and deaths due to COVID-19 especially amongst the high risk population such as the elderly and people who already have some diseases.

“So those who are unvaccinated and are in the high risk population will contract COVID-19 and unfortunately may either become very sick or die from COVID- 19.” He said since the challenge is still spread of COVID-19, “we need to continue to adhere to the non pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) until we achieve herd immunity when over 60-70 per cent of our population have been vaccinated.” Asiyanju however advised people to continue to present themselves for COVID- 19 vaccination as they become more available and follow the roll-out plan.” The public health physician & epidemiologist said, “We should not be complacent, but keep adhering to NPIs until we reach heard immunity.” According to him, COVID-19 is here to stay; so we should still go for COVID-19 testing routinely to know if we need to isolate and get home based care if we are not asymptomatic or hospitalised care if symptomatic when we are positive. Asiyanju said the world community has learnt a lot about COVID-19 disease now and can prevent deaths and severe sickness for those who contract it.

“This should make us not stigmatise nor discriminate but support anyone who is infected with the virus,” he added. On his part, a Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Harvard Medical School, Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes said the risks of infection for a vaccinated individual who comes into close contact with an unvaccinated person is “very, very low.” “They can’t be said to be zero, but they are very, very low,” he said. “Outdoors, the risk is probably zero.” Indoors, in a crowded room, with the potential for many unvaccinated people to be present, Kuritzkes advised that people should continue to wear masks.

“Then, wearing a mask might be more important to be absolutely certain that you are protected.” Some parents worry that even if they are vaccinated, they could infect their children who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 shot. Experts said that it is highly unlikely, and if children do become infected, they will not transmit the virus to others because vaccinated people carry an extremely low viral rate in their airways. Children under the age of 12 should continue to wear face coverings in indoor settings and even outdoors if they are sitting in a crowd.

“In indoor settings, particularly, or crowded outdoor settings like a ballpark or an outdoor concert, where people are packed intightly, they should continue to wear masks,” said Kuritzkes. “I don’t think they need to wear masks if they are going to be at a family gathering where people have been vaccinated.” The expert warns that bringing kids to gatherings that include unvaccinated individuals increase their risk for COVID-19 infection, so he recommended that they wear masks.

Contact

Physical contact such a hugs, highfives and handshakes are okay among vaccinated people, but not among those unvaccinated said Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease expert at Tufts Medical Center. Boucher, the chief of geographic medicine and infectious diseases at Tufts, said, “if only one person is vaccinated and the other person is not vaccinated, then the risk is higher.

In my personal practices, if I’m coming in con-tact with people who are not vaccinated, I wouldn’t have close contact.” Kuritzkes is more lenient. “Hugging relatives is probably minimal risk. I’d be a little more skeptical about handshaking just as a form of social greeting. But I think if you hug your relatives, and you’re vaccinated, that’s fine.” And people who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, should continue to exercise caution.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said that people who have received their first COVID-19 shot should continue to wear masks and take necessary precautions to avoid infection from the virus. A person is not considered to be vaccinated until two weeks have passed fully after their final shot.

Gottlieb said his advice is especially important for older populations who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19. “I think for an older individual who is vulnerable to the virus, certainly wait for a period of time after the second shot until you’re likely to have full protective immunity,” he said. “I don’t think people should feel completely secure after the first shot.” Experts are optimistic that this season can be as enjoyable as pre-pandemic days, especially for vaccinated adults who are not immunocompromised and do not have children. “The infection numbers continue to decline, the vaccination numbers are going up.”

Like this: Like Loading...