COVID-19: When worship centres returned from 5-month break

Churches and mosques in Lagos was reported to be compliant of the protocols as they resumed worship activities. New Telegraph visited some churches to check on their compliance of the observation of rules, Celestial Church Of Christ, (CCC), Horeb Cathedral, Ogba.

It observed that hand washing bay were put in place provided by the church. Also big banners with preventive measures of COVID-19 were placed outside to ensure that worshippers should wash their hands, have it sanitized, and submit themselves for temperature check. Also at Yaya Abatan Central Mosque, a banner was placed outside for worshippers to know that the virus is not only real, it is still in town, the banner encouraged them to wash their hands regularly. Also at Olaoluwa Central Mosque, the cleric in charge, simply identified as Alfa Kunle said the turnout of worshippers was low compared to what they used to have before the outbreak of the virus, he added that people present were about 50 because aged people were asked to stay back.

Alfa Kunle said that they had that amount of worshippers because a number of people are still scared of the virus even though government already gave a goahead for worship centres to be opened. He however expected that worshippers would turn out better for the next Juma’at service. Alfa Kunle also said that the virus affected the mosque spiritually and financially that the donations from members is what the mosque relies on and some members have been laid off from their workplace, he mentioned that some members have been weary in their walk of faith because there are no spiritual activities to keep them up.

At Christ Dominion Chapel international, Haruna head by Pastor Ayo. He also said that worshippers didn’t turn up. Pastor Ayo said that as church reopens his expectation is that God will bless the people financially, spiritually and strengthen them, he also said that the case of the virus is a training period and when people resume to church, they would be more committed. He said the lockdown affected the church spiritually, saying that the members are the church not the building, he gave a scripture reference “Hebrews 10 : 25- Not forsaking the assembling of one another, indicating that there’s strength in fellowship.

He gave a word of encouragement to worshippers that they should not desert the house of God, stating that when they worship God, all of their burdens will be lifted and that when they come together to pray, God will answer their prayers and silence every form of negativity including the virus saying that it is a blessing that the church has been opened and they should maximize this time to pray.

At a ‘Family Mosque’ as described, the cleric in charge who pleaded anonymous said that it is not advisable for people to go to the mosques, he gave his reasons that worshippers are praying to God and it’s not good to want to pray and such person is scared that another worshipper might sneeze that such person praying cannot focus on God, he said it is better to stay and pray indoor. His expectations is that God will help to eradicate every virus and make the world a better place once again.

