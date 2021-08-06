Health

COVID-19: WHO donates ventilators, oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has donated 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria, as part of it’s contribution to complement efforts of the Federal Government in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO, representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, who presented the donated items to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on Thursday in Abuja, said it was for management of patients who were struggling with severe diseases as a result of the virus infection.
While noting that the WHO would continue to advise and work with member countries including Nigeria to address threat of the third wave driven mostly by the Delta variant, he assured that technical support would also be given to ensure more people were trained to enable them respond to the different challenges as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: “Nigeria has performed relatively well in terms of timely containing each of the last two waves and maintaining a national case fatality rate of 1.3%, a level that is half the regional average. With the 3rd wave now upon the country, the expectations from all is not any less.
“We wish to donate 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters for the management of patients in Isolation and treatment facilities as well as home-based patients’ monitoring.
“We are sure this donation will complement the notable initiatives that the government of Nigeria is implementing, including with support from other partners, to address the identified gap in readiness for the third wave that is being driven by the Delta variant, especially if it results in more cases requiring treatment than what was registered at the peak of the second wave.
“With these ventilators, if the situation escalates we will be able to handle it with what we have and with the contributions of everybody.”
In his response, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who expressed the country’s gratitude to the WHO, said the Federal Government was intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of Nigerians to reduce the virus spread and mortality rate of those badly affected by the complications of COVID-19.

