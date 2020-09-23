COVID-19: WHO warns FCTA not to lay down its guard.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the Federal capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to remain vigilance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, irrespective of the fact that the curve of the active cases has been reported to be flattening in the Territory.

WHO stated that without a globally accepted vaccine, it may be deadly to reduce the tempo of the fight, noting that the virus has come to stay.

This disclosure was made on Wednesday in Abuja when the new Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo visited the administration.

Mulomba while commending FCTA on its commitment towards the fight against the pandemic, he advised that the administration should enforce strict compliance with all non- pharmaceutical protocols.

Earlier, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, acknowledged that WHO had remained one of the reliable partners to FCTA in the provision of quality healthcare.

