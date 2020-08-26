News

Covid-19: Why Benue recording high infection rate –Dep Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comments Off on Covid-19: Why Benue recording high infection rate –Dep Gov

Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, yesterday said the state is witnessing a high rate of Coronavirus infection, because it has increased its test-ing capacity.

 

The state as at Monday recorded 21 new infection cases bringing the figure of confirmed infected persons to 452. Abounu, who is the state Action Committee Chairman on COVID-19, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in his office.

 

“In Benue State, we are doing extremely well. Our level of testing is very high, about two months ago, we started testing about 200 people in a day, because that was the benchmark that was given to us by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

“Today, we are testing sometimes up to 400 people in a day and because the level of testing had heightened that is why we are recording more cases.”

 

Abounu said the state had embarked on vigorous testing, adding that more than 400 people were tested on a daily basis. He also said that the state had commenced a testing centre at the Federal Medical Centre and at the Air Force Base Hospital all in Makurdi, adding that the rate of recovery was put at between 90 and 95 per cent.

 

The deputy governor said those who died as a result of the disease failed to access testing and treatment, urging the people of the state to avail themselves of the testing.

