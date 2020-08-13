COVID-19: Why elders, people with medical conditions are vulnerable

Without any known cure currently to fight COVID-19, more of the strategies to curb its infections are focusing on non-pharmaceutical interventions. Medical experts have urged individuals to take responsibility to protect themselves and others in the communities, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has reached 20 million, according to the latest data issued by the John Hopkins University. As at Tuesday the time of filing this report, the data has reached 20,011,186 million cases. Although, experts believe the real figure of worldwide cases is much higher due to testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40 per cent of people infected have no symptoms.

Similarly, the total number of coronavirus deaths worldwide stands at 734,664. Back in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on August 10, 2020, confirmed that since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February, 46,867 people have tested positive to the infection while 950 persons have sadly, lost their lives to the disease. Without any known cure to fight infections occasioned by COVID-19, more of the strategies to curb the disease are focusing on non-pharmaceutical interventions.

This is majorly why concerns are being raised by medical experts while calling on individuals to take responsibility to protect themselves and people around them through their actions and inactions. With the recent resumption of religious activities and the re-opening of club houses, cinemas, among others, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for instance, recently urged citizens to ensure strict compliance of the regulation increasing the permissible capacity in congregations from 20 to 50 persons.

Besides, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, during recent briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, also appealed specially to elders who have attained 60 years and people suffering and managing various medical conditions, to take personal responsibility so as to protect themselves from being infected.

The reason for this is simple: as far as COVID-19 is concerned, persons with certain medical conditions are highly susceptible in terms of either contracting the infection or presenting with worse outcomes with regard to the management of the ailment.

When it comes to the elderly, Ehanire did not mince words regarding their vulnerability to contracting COVID-19 as well as presenting with worse outcome in terms of the management of the disease. Some specific cases that typified that of persons with underlying medical conditions include that of the late Suleiman Achimugu, ex-Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) a subsidiary of NNPC. The 67-year-old deceased whose death from COVID-19, was reported on March 23, returned after a medical procedure in the United Kingdom (UK), and had several underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes.

He was also undergoing chemotherapy before he died. Similarly, the manner of death of the former Governor of Oyo State, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, from COVID-19 showed how vulnerable these categories of persons are. After the death of Ajimobi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi informed Lagosians that Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure following his management of COVID-19 at the First Cardiology Consultants, a private facility accredited to treat COVID-19 in Lagos.

Conditions making people susceptible to COVID-19 According to information from the United States (US) Centre for Disease Control (CDC), apart from elderly people and those managing specific peculiar health conditions, persons of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are also at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19: people of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19: moderate-tosevere asthma, cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain, cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, immune-compromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, neurologic conditions, such as dementia, liver disease, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), smoking, thalassemia (a type of blood disorder) , type 1 diabetes mellitus, among others.

In addition, medical experts said children who have medical complexity including neurologic, genetic, metabolic conditions, or who have congenital heart disease also might be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to other children.

The list of underlying conditions, according to the CDC is meant to inform clinicians to inform individuals as to what their level of risk may be so they can make individual decisions about illness preventions. Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi explained that persons suffering diabetes mellitus should be very wary of contracting COVID-19 because anything that reduces their immune system can increase the chances of them contracting COVID- 19 and also dying from the disease. He said, “Diseases like diabetes and kidney diseases affect the immune system of an individual, meaning that they reduce the abil-ty of affected persons to fight off infections.

“When the immune system is down what it means is that diseases that the body would have fought off naturally by itself without hassles can subdue the fellow. “When one is down on his back, from a big problem smaller problems begin to climb his back.

That is the scenario that plays out when the body has diabetes, cancer and kidney diseases.” According to Olugbogi, who is a public health physician, the other thing is that coronavirus is an ailment that affects almost all the organs of the body.

“So, when it spreads to all the organs of the body like in somebody that has a kidney disease, cancer and diabetes, even if it did not lower the fellows’ immune system, it could negatively impact the heart, which is the engine of the body.

COVID-19 will take advantage of the heart that is down already.” In the case of hypertension, the public health physician said, what happens to a COVID-19 patient is that the heart of the fellow does more work to pump blood to all parts of the body and because of that, the heart is overwhelmed.

“When this occurs over a period of time, the heart becomes weaker than that of others who do not have hypertension.” When coronavirus presents in the same person, Olugbogi said the fellow is giving the heart more work to do. Hence a heart that’s being over tasked in order to be able to pump blood to all parts of the body is given more work.

Hence, that heart is going to come down much earlier than it should succumb; it would probably collapse. This is one of the scenarios that plays out during COVID-19, he explained. Similarly, he said figures the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released every night about people that test positive to coronavirus is not the actual figure in the sense that it is more than that. “There are so many people with COVID-19 that are not included in the list of those that test positive and many have died, without the knowledge that it’s COVID-19 that killed them.

“The people we hear about their death from COVID-19 are the popular ones; what about the numerous others in communities who don’t even know that it is COVID-19 that struck them and who are buried without any announcement.” To this end, he appealed to all: “Let us all take responsibility; let us avoid congregating.”

Olugbogi lamented that someone told him recently that some Nigerians still hold parties, which he described as a very irresponsible act. Hence, he urged Nigerians to observe physical distancing, use face masks appropriately and observe hygiene practices to protect themselves as well as curb the spread of infections.

