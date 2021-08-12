COVID-19: Why FG enforced strict travel protocols in Nigeria

The Federal Government yesterday justified why strict travel protocols were put in place, insisting that it was to protect its citizens from being infected by COVID- 19 pandemic. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this known while speaking in Abuja, said Nigeria had been tagged as a very strict country in terms of travel protocols, explaining that the stand of the government was to protect its people against the spread of the virus. He said: “We have been accused that our rules are being stringent.

We say no. We are not being tough for toughness sake. We are being tough because that is what science demands. We are tough because we want to protect our people. “This is why you will see that the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has designated and ranked different parts of the globe where the Delta variant is prevalent or the very high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We have labelled them restricted countries. As of today we have only four of such; South Africa, India, Brazil and Turkey. And there are strict travel protocols around these countries because we want to prevent and protect our people. “The first instance, nationals of these countries are not allowed into Nigeria. If you are a Brazilian and you are coming from Brazil and Indian coming from India, a South African coming from South Africa or Turkish coming from Turkey. “It doesn’t mean a Brazilian living in London cannot come, you can come if you are coming from London. And also, not everybody coming from these countries are banned, we make exemptions; diplomats are exempted, high level government officials, those coming to fix our infrastructure and economy are exempted by PSC. “But no matter what category whether a Nigerian coming from Turkey or you are exempted for whatever you are coming to do in Nigeria but you must observe the travel protocols which means you check in straight into a quarantined facility approved by the Federal Government.”

