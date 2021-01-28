News

COVID-19: Why it’s dangerous to depend on foreign vaccines, by Iwuanyanwu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an elder statesman has called on Nigerian scientists to intensify efforts towards production of an indigenous vaccine to tackle COVID- 19 pandemic, saying that dependence on any vaccine being sourced from outside Nigeria may pose a grave danger to the country. Speaking to journalists on behalf of Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance project in Owerri, Iwuanyanwu called for broader and indigenous scientific researches for COVID-19 vaccines.

He said: “Our scientists need to work in Nigeria to produce our own vaccine. We can’t continue to depend on the vaccines from other countries because it’s very dangerous to wait endlessly for that, imagine waiting for some 100,000 dozes of the vaccines for a population of over 200 million people. “I’m worried that our people still don’t believe the existence of Corona virus. This is a virus that has shaken and crumbled many economics across the world.

