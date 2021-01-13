COVID-19: Why I’ve gone into self isolation – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said he has decided to go into self isolation because some of his close aides have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

He said the decision was also backed up by his resolve to abide by the NCDC protocol to curb the virus.

Ortom therefore urged people of the state to go for the test and know their COVID-19 status, so as to complement government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The governor said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, that it is only by going for the test that the status of people can be determined and treatment of those positive will commence in good time.

He noted that though he tested negative for COVID-19 on December 14, 2020, it has become imperative for him to go into isolation as the disease protocol demands.

He said according to medical experts, the second phase of the pandemic is deadlier and therefore requires the collaboration of everyone to contain it.

Governor Ortom emphasized that COVID-19 is real and it is important that people take preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitizers.

