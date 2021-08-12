News

COVID-19: Why Nigeria must prepare for the next pandemic –Reps Minority Leader

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has said the COVID-19 pandemic presents Nigeria with an opportunity to break the jinx of fire brigade and lottery syndromes by putting the nation on the path of development and preparing her for the next pandemic. Okechukwu stated this in a keynote address themed, “Governance and Development in the COVID-19 Era: Strategies for Breaking the Jinx”, which he presented at an international conference organised by the Department of Public Administration, Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka on Wednesday.

In the address, the lawmaker noted that Nigeria’s inability to cope with the economic, health, and social consequences of the pandemic underscored a perennial state of unpreparedness marked by the absence of good governance and institutions that should support development and buffer the country in moments of crisis.

“One of the fallouts of the pandemic is that it further exposed our vulnerabilities to external shocks such as the fall in crude oil prices. The last time we witnessed a sharp decline in crude oil prices in 2016, our economy slipped into a recession. “Unfortunately, Nigeria is plagued by the ‘Dutch Disease’ or what Prof. Charles Soludo calls the ‘Lottery Syndrome’ whereby a nation spends in the spirit of the boom of today without planning for tomorrow.” Drawing the nexus of governance and development, Okechukwu decried the continued decline of Nigeria’s ranking on the Ibrahim Index for African Governance (IIAG).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

53 killed in Benue, Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Baba negedu

Tragedy again struck in different communities in troubled Benue and Kaduna states with about 53 persons reportedly killed by unknown attacks over the week. 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State. Those killed included students of the […]
News

India tops 1m coronavirus cases as pandemic hits villages

Posted on Author Reporter

  India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further out into the countryside and smaller towns. For India’s population of around 1.3 billion, experts say a million cases are still low and the number […]
News

BUA donates additional N350m to CACOVID

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…also provides N100m flood relief support to Kebbi State govt   BUA Group has donated an additional sum of N350million to CACOVID (the CBN-led Private Sector Coalition on Covid-19) bringing to N1.35billion, its total donation to CACOVID. In another development, BUA also announced the donation of N100million to the Kebbi State Government to support victims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica