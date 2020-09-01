COVID-19: Why Nigeria must prioritise African traditional medicine – Adigwe

The Director General, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Adigwe, has said prioritising research and development of African traditional medicine would help in tackling disease outbreaks in the country.

Adigwe, who made this known in a message to commemorate this year’s African Traditional Medicine Day with the theme; ‘Traditional Medicine: Research and Development,’ said there was need for increased investment and funding of the sector.

While lamenting the neglect of such an important sector with potential for health and socioeconomic development for the African continent, he called on development partners and private sector actors to expand their reach by getting involved in African Traditional Medicines.

The DG, however, revealed that NIPRD has made a huge contribution to the National and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a significant proportion focused on African Traditional Medicines.

According to him, the Institute provided the internationally acclaimed analysis that underpinned government’s categorical position on the Madagascar Covid Organics preparation, with scientists and policymakers around the world referencing NIPRD’s seminal work on the product.

In his words: “For the first time in the country’s history an interdisciplinary team of over 20 eminent and erudite Professors drawn from various universities and geopolitical regions were convened to form the National Scientific Advisory Committee (NSAC) on the verification of claims by Traditional Medicines Practitioners.

“This landmark achievement not only ensures that coronavirus cure claims are subjected to the highest international science, it also ensures that the highest relevant standards of safety and efficacy are maintained, in order to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

“The Institute’s activities in phytomedicines and related product development has also been brought to bear in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For instance, the Institute pioneered and strongly advocated indigenous manufacturing of hand sanitisers from locally sourced raw materials.

Similarly Niprimune, its flagship immunomodulatory agent with very promising preclinical results is now receiving strong international funding attention for relevant clinical studies for COVID-19.”

Adigwe further reiterated NIPRD’s commitment to continue fostering ground-breaking evidence based methodologies and policies that would enable Nigeria and indeed Africa fulfil the inherent health and socioeconomic potential associated with African Traditional Medicines.

Like this: Like Loading...