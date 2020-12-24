COVID-19: Why Nigerians must keep safe during festive season

Since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country, a total of 874,617 persons have been tested in Nigeria— with 77,933 turning out positive. With the new wave of COVID-19 in the western world, data suggests that the number of new infections being recorded locally is equally rising. Experts are calling for strict compliance of Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPI) protocols, among other measures to stem the tide, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

With just days to 2020 Christmas and New Year and their associated gatherings, celebrations, cultural and religious meetings, there has been palpable fear that the upcoming activities could be fertile ground to spread new coronavirus infections, except more is done to enforce preventive protocols that would protect public health.

Irrespective of doubts being expressed in some quarters about the reality of the daily figures of the new COVID-19 infections in the country, there is evidence that the new wave of the pandemic is currently on, not only in western developing countries but in Nigeria as well.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 920 new cases was recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was an increase from 806 new cases recorded on Friday, December 18, 2020.

This is also the third highest daily figure recorded in the country with the highest being 1,145 recorded on Thursday, December 17. Since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country, a total of 874,617 persons have been tested — with 77,933 turning out positive.

Out of 77,933 confirmed cases in the country, 67,844 people have recovered. The second wave of COVID-19 is not happening in Nigeria alone; it is a global pandemic. In similar vein, the state of California in the United States (U.S.) recorded a million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks and could have 100,000 hospitalisations in the next month.

Governor Mavin Newsom of California acknowledged on Monday that a state projection model shows hospitalisations in that range and that he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state. In line with global reactions from the new wave, France, Germany and England are among countries that have imposed new lockdowns, occasioned by coronavirus.

In Nigeria, a new lockdown has not been imposed on the citizens, but the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Monday issued an advisory to sub-national entities for implementation over the next five weeks, in which it seeks the closure of all bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues, saying such avenues were considered super spreader events for COVID19.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said, “Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins, all of which he said shall remain closed; “Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons; “Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.”

Where more than 50 persons were attending, any such events, the chairman of the PTF said the gathering should be held outdoors only. In addition, where public transportation systems were to carry passengers, they should not more than 50 per cen of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules. He also called for the compliance with non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces.

Furthermore, Mustapha urged relevant authorities and concerned persons to reduce overcrowding in public spaces, markets, shopping centres and offices. In addition, he encouraged virtual meetings in government offices, while the leadership of various offices was to ensure that all offices were well-ventilated. Mustapha also encouraged staff to work from home where possible.

He said, “All persons above the age of 60 years and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds; and all non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.

Speaking recently at a recent training on COVID-19 for journalists, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi urged the management of various offices to ensure that the coronavirus protocols were strictly adhered to and followed and at all other levels: parties and other gatherings.

According to him, appropriate measures and sanctions can be introduced by the governments to ensure that the protocols were followed. On the issue of the second COVID-19 wave which is currently prevalent in the country, Abayomi said it’s being spread at the level of the communities.

“We need to take responsibility for our own health. We should not be pushing everything back to the government.”

He said tackling this highly pathogenic infection was the responsibility of everyone and not the responsibility of governments alone. Abayomi said,

“Everybody is affected; our economy is just getting back to normal. Some people have been laid off by their employers,” adding that keeping safe is the responsibility of everyone.”

