COVID-19: Why there’s spike in new cases –Experts

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has begun agitations, creating awareness on the need for limited gatherings and the use of the non-pharmaceutical protocols in the prevention of coronavirus infections.

Last week, the NCDC in its End of Year Travel Advisory on COVID-19 urged Nigerians to be vigilant, stating that it was not time to relax. It also called for limiting all non-essential domestic and international travel.

Similarly, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has advised that people should not attend Christmas Carols, nor travel during the festive period, claiming that such activities were super spreaders of the virus. Despite the advice, many Nigerians remain adamant.

Cinemas are fully loaded now with no safety precautions, public transportation has gone back to the pre COVID-19 era, and many people no longer wash hands like before.

“God loves us” is what everybody is saying.

While just a few observe and adopt the needed COVID- 19 prevention protocols, many have become nonchalant, ignoring the use of face masks, not observing the physical distancing regulation, among other guidelines, majorly basing their attitude and behaviour on the believe that the pandemic in Nigeria was over, going by the low figure of new infections recorded in the country, especially when compared with the data issued from western countries.

For instance France, as at Friday, December 4 recorded, 2.27 million infections and 54,767 deaths; India recorded 9.6 million infections with 36,595 deaths; , whereas in Nigeria, only 72,140 persons have been confirmed positive for coronavirus infections. Nigeria on the other hand on Friday recorded its highest positive figure of 796 an indication that the infection is on the increase.

In spite of this, medical experts have, however, explained the trend of low numbers of infections being recorded in the country, saying the low figures being issued do not reflect the true state of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. Nigeria is not doing enough coronavirus testing, says Prof. Oyewale Tomori, a renowned virologist.

According to Tomori, who is also the Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, while countries that have successfully controlled COVID- 19 such as New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand have tested between 6,000 to 50,000 per million of their population, Nigeria has only managed to test about 3,000 per million, so far. These countries also have seen positivity rates of less than one per cent of samples tested

. “Nigeria’s positivity rate has hovered between five per cent and 20 per cent. “Cumulatively in totality we have about 8.7 per cent positivity rate.

This is because we have focused on testing people with COVID-19 symptoms, yet we know that up to 60 per cent or more of COVID-19 infected persons show no symptoms. So, you see how large a proportion of COVID-19 cases we are missing.

“But it is neither the test per population nor positivity rate that is important. What is important is how fast you detect your cases, and isolate them and how quickly you are able to trace all contacts. On these scores, we have performed most woefully.”

Quoting the NCDC, Tomori said, the Centre has no clue about how over 50,000 of Nigeria’s 67,000 positive cases got their infection. “So, our contact tracing is best described as dead,” he lamented. On what should be the right number of testing to address this challenge, Tomori said

“There is no exact number to aim for, but the guiding principle is to have less than 10 percent of your tests coming out positive.

“If you are testing only COVID-19 cases or their contacts, then your positivity rate will be high and you may be missing thousands of people, though infected but not showing symptoms.”

He stressed that the way forward is to improve surveillance, provide adequate test kits for laboratories, protect the health workforce, ensure a short turnaround time for laboratory results, do proper data analysis and use that for planning needed responses.

Also reacting to whether Nigeria was conducting enough coronavirus testing, the Registrar/Secretary- General, West African Post Graduate College (WAPGC) of Medical Laboratory Science, Abuja, Dr. Godswill Okara said it is not uhuru yet for the country as far as testing was concerned. He said given Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people, the country is expected to have tested up to 10 per cent of her population by now.

“We have not tested up to a million people as of today,” added Okara, who was a former National President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

He noted that this is the current situation with testing despite the World Bank disabusing N1 billion to each state government to assist them in the fight against COVID-19. For a Senior Consultant and Surgeon at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos, Dr. Abiodun Adeyanju, Nigeria is not conducting adequate coronavirus testing. “We are living by the Grace of God.

That’s what everyone is saying. People are not testing anymore. With low testing, you can only get low figures.”

Like this: Like Loading...