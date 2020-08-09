COVID-19: Why we shutdown Eti- Osa Isolation Centre-Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained that the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was shut because its patients were evacuated to a more expansive isolation centre in Anthony area of the state.

According to the governor, apart from the Eti-Osa isolation Centre which was shut on Friday July 30, there was plan to also shut down Agidingbi Isolation Centre where the patients would also be moved to a yet-to-be commissioned larger centre.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced this during his 17th briefing on COVID-19 management in the state, expressed optimism in the state management strategy of the pandemic, saying the state is recording successes in the management of home-based patients and those in the isolation centre.

Sanwo-Olu had said: “In addition, these individuals are given access to our telemedicine services through the state-owned EKOTELEMED, and are also visited weekly by our doctors to ensure that they are recovering adequately and in a timely fashion.

In terms of our Isolation Centres, we have since, last night, shut down our Eti-Osa Isolation Centre and will be shutting down our Agidingbi Isolation Centre and moving all the patients there to our soon to be commissioned Indo- Centre.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state government patterned its response strategy after Mumbai, an India populous city that share similar demographic and climatic conditions with Lagos. He observed that Lagos had recorded similar results and successes with Mumbai in its COVID-19 response.

However, shedding more light, the Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, Gbenga Omotosho said the closure of Eti-Osa centre was not connected to the decline in the number of new coronavirus infections in the state.

“We still have excess capacity at our isolation centres,” he added. Based on this excess capacity, he explained the state was currently building a new centre at the IDH, Yaba.

However, Omotosho said the lifespan of the Isolation Centre in Eti-Osa is expected to be eight months while the one in Agidingbi is a hotel. “It cannot be an isolation centre for ever,” he added.

Speaking further on the state of new COVID-19 infections in Lagos, the Commissioner for Information, said: “The number has been going down, but for some reasons, either because they (the government) are not testing enough.

“Our testing capacity went down a few weeks ago because the sampling centres in the local governments collapsed. You may see that the figures are coming up again.”

The commissioner added: “Going by the modelling we are using, the plan is that by either July or August, there will be peak and once it peaks, it begins to come down.

“It is either we have peaked in July and we are coming down or it may come up August and then start to reduce. “But one thing we have noticed is that in the past three weeks we have not recorded any fatality.” He said experts were studying the situation

Like this: Like Loading...