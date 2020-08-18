COVID-19: Wike orders opening of closed markets

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday announced the reopening of all markets in the state with effect from today. He stressed that they must operate in strict compliance with the established protocols on wearing of facemasks, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.

Wike, in a state-wide broadcast, said that the markets will operate from 7a.m. and close at 6p.m. daily, noting however that Rumukwurushe (Oil Mill) and Oginiba Slaughter Markets still remain closed.

The governor said government lifted the ban placed on markets to increase the tempo of economic activities in the state. “Market managers must provide for hand washing and sanitizers for everyone at the entrance of every market, ensure wearing of facemask and maintaining social distancing.

“Any market that opens to the public and fails to comply strictly with these protocols shall be closed down. The market managers shall be prosecuted while the contravening shops shall be forfeited to the state government without notice.

“Similarly, Churches can now hold services with 50 per cent of their hall capacity provided the leadership can enforce wearing of facemasks and washing of hands at the entrance by worshippers.

“The ban on outdoor sports activities at the Port Harcourt Club, Golf Club and the Port Harcourt Polo Club is also lifted. “Members of these clubs must also comply with the established COVID-19 protocols or risk another closure. “In addition, all night clubs, cinemas, bars and inservice restaurants remain banned until further notice.

The established restrictions on public burials and weddings are also still in force. “All Local Government Chairmen are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the protocols in their respective Local Government Areas.”

