Covid-19: Wike threatens to review worship at churches

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has kicked against the flagrant disobedience of Covid-19 protocols by some churches in the state, warning that if it continued, his administration would have no option than to review the restriction on the number of people allowed to worship in churches.

 

The governor, who stated this at the Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, during Chief Azubuike Nmerukini’s family thanksgiving service organised in honour of his wife, Dame Oroma Nmerukini, who survived ill-health, said he observed during the service that more than 80 per cent of worshippers did not wear facemasks.

 

He warned that if it continued, the state government would be compelled to revisit its position on the number of worshippers allowed per session of such church services. He said: “85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing facemasks. That is the problem we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instruction.

 

“The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worshipandalloweverybody doesnotmeanthatweshould disobey the protocols. “My Lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their facemasks. It is very important. If this continues, then I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number”, he said.

 

 

The governor, also expressed thanks to God for the healing of Dame Oroma Nmerukini, who he described as a sister and mother.

