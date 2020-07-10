COVID-19: Workers denied salaries, locked out

Hundreds of chemical workers under the aegis of National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), and the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN), have, for over a week, been denied access into the premises of their organisation, Nycil Limited, located in Ota Ogun State.

The workers, who have been gathering at the gate of the organisation since Monday last week, said they were yet to be informed why the gate of the organisation was locked against them at this period of COVID-19 when the Federal Government and organised labour had appealed to employers not to sack workers. Addressing journalists at the premises of the organisation yesterday, the President of CANMPSSAN, Comrade Segun David, noted that the Chairman of the organisation, Mr. Adeola Adebayo, had tactically been avoiding a meeting with the workers to resolve whatever the issues were.

He said the workers had no choice than to take their future in their hands by remaining at the gate until given audience by the management of the company. According to him, “our future is in our hands.

They locked us out, but we are telling them that no retreat, no surrender. “We came to work last week Monday and met the gate locked. The managing director said he locked it as the company was set for retrenchment.

“We appealed that he should open the gate but he refused. We met the premises filled with policemen. This happened despite the government directing that no retrenchment during this pandemic. “The government, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other unions have appealed to employers that it is a global problem and that they should manage the workers.” He said the workers would resist attempt by the management to enter the premises to perform their duties.

“We are here to fight injustice. Tola Adebayo is a politician. Whatever he wants to do, let him do it. We are not leaving this place because he decided to lock us out. We didn’t lock the place. Today, we are telling Tola Adebayo that his end has come.

