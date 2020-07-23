News

COVID-19: Workers, students, remain at home, Niger gov warns

Posted on

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed students and workers to remain at home with continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic. The governor stated this yesterday during a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

He expressed dismay that the ease of lockdown in the state had resulted in a situation where many residents no longer adhere or observe precautionary measures put in place by government and health officials. According to him, “Government has noticed with dismay that people no longer follow laid down protocols on curbing the spread of COVID-19. Therefore there should be a reinvigoration of the curfew earlier imposed on the state from 10p.m. to 4a.m. daily. Also students are to remain at home till further notice”.

