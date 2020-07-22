Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Workers, students, remain at home – Niger Gov warns

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed students and workers to remain at home with the continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following the  increasing cases of COVID-19 cases.
The governor stated this Wednesday in a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Secretary to the State Government Ahmed Ibrabim Matane.
He expressed dismay that the ease of lockdown in the state had resulted in situation where many residents no longer adhere or observe precuationary measures put in place by government and health officials.
According to him: “Government has noticed with dismay that people no longer follow laid down protocol on curbing the spread of covid-19. Therefore there should be a reinvigoration of the curfew earlier imposed in the State from 10pm to 4am daily. Also students are to remain at home till further notice.”
Governor Sani Bello also directed security agencies to strictly enforce compulsory wearing of face masks, adding that those who disobey COVID-19 precuationary rules should be prosecuted in mobile courts.
He said that all deaths must now be reported for proper medical inquiries before burial to check dangers posed by those who died of COVID-19 ailment unidentified, adding that, “all social gathering remain banned”.
He, however, regretted that the state has recorded nine deaths out of 166 COVID-19 cases while 113 others have been discharged.

 

