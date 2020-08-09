News

COVID-19: WORLD MASK WEEK! C’River State Govt Set up Special Court For Facemasks Defaulters

One of the outstanding innovations in the response against COVID-19 world over was the grand innovation of the locally manufactured face mask by the Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade who started the no mask no movement in Nigeria. Following this drive, over 1.5 million mask have been distributed free to Cross Riverians across the state.

The Minister For Health Dr Osagie in a meeting last week commended the state for the level of compliance with the use of mask “ I think Cross River State has the highest level of compliance to the use of face mask nation wide”.

The Cross River State Government had set up task force to ensure the use of mask which was later adapted to a mobile Taskforce, when people could tell the stationary location of the Taskforce and would only use face mask around those areas. Advocacy and sensitization has continue to fill the air pleading that Cross Riverians should use their face mask in the interest of public safety.

In a press release for the World Mask week, the Chairman of the Cross River state Taskforce on COVID -19, Dr Betta Edu, Honorable Commissioner for Health noted that the drop in the use of face mask by Persons in public places was disturbing. “People are beginning to lose guard and move around in public places without the use of face mask, putting themselves and others at risk. We see pictures of people celebrating one thing or the other with friends and the take the risk of going there without a face mask. That party or event is not worth your life. We must protect ourselves at all times and leave nothing to chance”

To further enforce the use of face masks in public places, we have set up a mobile court to encourage people not using Facemasks in the state to comply. According to the Chairman Dr Edu; the special mobile court is set up by the Cross River State State Judiciary in collaboration with security agencies and the taskforce to tackle the issue of defaulters. She said the general public should take note that the use of face mask has been gazetted in a law by the Cross River State government following an enacted bill by the Cross River State House of Assembly. Therefore a mobile Court had commenced sitting. Please don’t be caught in the web.

Edu call on Cross Riverians to ensure the proper use of their Facemasks in the public rather than wear it under their chin or carry it in their pocket and bags as the case may be. Don’t get yourself embarrassed in the streets by the Taskforce as the Government is determined to keep Cross River State safe from the Covid-19 pandemic explosion.

“We expect Cross Riverians to cooperate with the State Response and taskforce team by observing the safety measures which forms part of the protocol to fight Coronavirus.

The Honorable Commissioner went further to assured citizens of continuous testing and treatment of Covid-19 persons in Cross River State. She tasked the people to continue adhering to other Covid-19 Safety Measures like frequent washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding crowded places.

