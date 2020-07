COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) would be restarting after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.

“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” Xavi said in a statement.

“David Prats, coach to the Al-Sadd reserves, will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff.

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling OK. But I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

“When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

