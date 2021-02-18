Health

COVID-19: YWCA tasks Lagos on HIV, contraceptive service models

The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) has urged the Lagos State Ministry of Health (MoH), relevant agencies and stakeholders to intensify the implementation of service delivery model for HIV and contraceptive services in COVID 19 response and future health emergencies. Making the call during a round table, which held virtually recently, the National General Secretary, Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), Nigeria, Nweke Otuodichinma Ijeoma also called on the state Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the state MoH and civil society organisations to develop simple literacy materials that could empower young women and girls to access needed help in response to gender based violence (GBV).

According to Nweke, such literacy materials should highlight the resources within the state, giving directives on how to access services in response to GBV and in situations of health emergencies. Nweke who presented the policy brief on behalf of YWCA, said the MoH and gender focused non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must continue to advocate for the integration of GBV and mental health support services as core component of COVID 19 lockdown response and for future health emergencies. The YWCA Policy Brief was titled: ‘COVID-19 Response- Bridging the Gaps in Gender and Sexual Reproductive Health and Right Issues for Women and Girls in Lagos State’.

The national response on COVID 19 is primarily centered on disease surveillance and prevention of infection transmission. Above 70 per cent of the survey respondents were depressed at some point due to the fear of COVID-19 and the lockdown measures put in place by the government. In her presentation, the Immediate Past President of YWCA, Lady Chikwue Ochiagha said under international human rights law Nigeria’s government has obligation to protect people’s right to an adequate standard of living, adding, “This is to ensure respect for human rights.”

In addition, Ochiagha urged governments to urgently develop a plan to deliver social and economic assistance to millions of Nigerians who lost income due to COVID-19. She said, “The government needs to continue public health measures with efforts to prevent the pandemic from destroying the lives and livelihoods of society’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

