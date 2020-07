The Zamfara State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has flagged-off the distribution of palliatives in 14 local government areas of the state.

The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, who also doubled as the Task Force Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, flagged-off the distribution in Gusau on Friday.

He said the exercise was part of the state government’s efforts to cushion the hardship experienced by the ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

