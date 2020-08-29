COVID-19: Zero death in 48 hours as NCDC confirms 250 new positive samples

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll signified a major record on Saturday with no death recorded for two consecutive days.

However, 250 new samples were confirmed positive for the virus in 19 states and the Federal Capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for August 29.

Although the Saturday figure showed an increase in the past 24 hours – Nigeria recorded its lowest daily case count in almost four months with 160 infections confirmed on Friday – it is the third lowest figure for the month of August.

Plateau recorded the most cases in Saturday’s count with 69 positive samples, followed by FCT with 41, while Lagos recorded 21.

August 29 made it the fifth day in a row that Plateau was top on the list of states with new cases in the country.

However, with 297 patients discharged on Saturday, the number of recoveries has now increased to 41,314, while the figure of deaths remains at 1,011.

Meanwhile, Zamfara has now joined Kogi and Yobe on the list of states with no active case.

A total of 53,727 infections have now been confirmed across the country, with 11,402 still active in 33 states and the FCT.

BREAKDOWN

250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-69

FCT-41

Lagos-21

Delta-14

Kaduna-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Ekiti-11

Bauchi-9

Ogun-8

Edo-7

Oyo-7

Rivers-6

Adamawa-4

Osun-4

Nasarawa-3

Ebonyi-2

Kwara-2

Gombe-1

Imo-1

*53,727 confirmed

41,314 discharged

1,011 deaths

