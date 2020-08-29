News

COVID-19: Zero death in 48 hours as NCDC confirms 250 new positive samples

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll signified a major record on Saturday with no death recorded for two consecutive days.
However, 250 new samples were confirmed positive for the virus in 19 states and the Federal Capital territory (FCT).
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for August 29.
Although the Saturday figure showed an increase in the past 24 hours – Nigeria recorded its lowest daily case count in almost four months with 160 infections confirmed on Friday – it is the third lowest figure for the month of August.
Plateau recorded the most cases in Saturday’s count with 69 positive samples, followed by FCT with 41, while Lagos recorded 21.
August 29 made it the fifth day in a row that Plateau was top on the list of states with new cases in the country.
However, with 297 patients discharged on Saturday, the number of recoveries has now increased to 41,314, while the figure of deaths remains at 1,011.
Meanwhile, Zamfara has now joined Kogi and Yobe on the list of states with no active case.
A total of 53,727 infections have now been confirmed across the country, with 11,402 still active in 33 states and the FCT.
BREAKDOWN
250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-69
FCT-41
Lagos-21
Delta-14
Kaduna-14
Bayelsa-13
Enugu-13
Ekiti-11
Bauchi-9
Ogun-8
Edo-7
Oyo-7
Rivers-6
Adamawa-4
Osun-4
Nasarawa-3
Ebonyi-2
Kwara-2
Gombe-1
Imo-1
*53,727 confirmed
41,314 discharged
1,011 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]
News Top Stories

DMO denies N1.08bn fraud

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said it adheres to transparent and standard procedures consistent with laid down Civil Service rules in the discharge of its mandate. To this end, the management in a statement yesterday described an alleged N1.08 billion scandal as reported by a national daily (not New Telegraph) as lies.   The […]
News

Firm inaugurates new Bama production factory in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

GBfoods, maker of Bama Mayonnaise, has completed its state-of-the-art production factory in Sango, Ogun State. The factory, which will support the local manufacturing of Bama Mayonnaise, with its original recipe successfully, rolled out its first batch of products to the Nigerian market recently. This investment, which is worth about N5.5 billion, is a value addition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: