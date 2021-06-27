COVID-9: Africa to get 10m vaccines from U.S this week

…Nigeria listed in additional 14m doses for 30 countries

The United States government has announced the distribution list of 55 million COVID-19 vaccines, in fulfillment of the promise to allocate 80 million COVID-19 vaccine supply to be shared globally, before the end of June 2021.

While Africa gets 10 million doses from the 41 million doses, representing 75 per cent of the total 80 million doses apportioned to be shared through COVAX in coordination with the African Union, Nigeria is listed amongst about 30 countries to share 14 million doses, representing 25 per cent of the 55 million vaccine doses based on priorities.

“Based on this framework and pending legal and regulatory approvals, the allocation plan for these 55 million doses will be as follows: Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

“Approximately 16 million for Asia to the following: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands. “Approximately 10 million for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

“Approximately 14 million or 25 per cent of these 55 million vaccines will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.”

Announcing the allocation at the White House, the Biden-Harris administration reiterated the goal to “increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbours and other countries in need. And, as we have previously stated, the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favours from other countries.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

Part of that plan is donating vaccine from our domestic supply, and the President has pledged 80 million doses to be allocated by the end of June.

“Earlier this month, the Administration announced the plan for the first 25 million doses that we have begun shipping, and today’s announcement completes the list for the remaining 55 million doses. For all of these doses, those most at risk, such as healthcare workers, should be prioritized, based on national vaccine plans.”

The Biden-Harris administration further committed to partnering with U.S manufacturers to produce more vaccines that could be shared globally, in addition to a purchase of half a billion Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to be donated to 92 low and lower middle income countries and members of the African Union.

