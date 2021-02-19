News

COVID cases exceed 150,000 as NCDC confirms 16 new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections surpassed the 150,000 mark on Thursday with 877 new cases confirmed in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It’s been almost one year since the country confirmed its index case of the coronavirus.
With the latest figures over the past 28 days, the curve of new cases has continued to fluctuate, rising to as high as 2,314 infections on January 22 — the country’s highest daily count till date — while the lowest single-day tally within the four-week period is 506, confirmed on February 7.
Similarly, the single-day count of deaths has hovered between the high and low over the past four weeks, with 16 persons confirmed to have died on Thursday, while over 300 new fatalities have been recorded within the last one month.
However, 695 new recoveries were confirmed on Thursday, increasing the current total to 126,417.
A total of 150,246 cases have now been confirmed across the country, including 1,803 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
877 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-273
Kaduna-87
Rivers-58
Akwa Ibom-47
Ebonyi-47
Edo-46
Ogun-46
Abia-34
Imo-34
Kano-34
Oyo-26
Osun-22
Gombe-20
Ekiti-19
Cross River-15
FCT-15
Plateau-11
Enugu-9
Kebbi-8
Borno-7
Niger-6
Bayelsa-5
Nasarawa-4
Kwara-2
Katsina-1
Sokoto-1
*150, 246 confirmed
126, 247 discharged
1,803 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buratai, other service chiefs will be missed for restoring peace in South-East – Igbo group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other retired service chiefs will be sorely missed for restoring peace in the South-East, according to the South East Revival Group (SERG).  The group made this known in a touching tribute to the COAS and his counterparts who recently resigned from service. In a […]
News

IYC: No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe and Emmanuel Masha

Ijaw youths across the nine states of Niger Delta region, under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have vowed to stage their planned protest and shutdown of the Headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the failure of the Federal Government to address wrong appointment […]
News

Rector to Ekiti govt: Designate poly as COVID-19 testing, treatment centre

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has called on the Ekiti State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to designate institution as a testing and treatment centre for COVID-19 pandemic. Oladebeye justified his demand by pointing out that the Polytechnic had procured a Polymerate Chain Reaction (PCR) machine through grants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica