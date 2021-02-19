COVID cases exceed 150,000 as NCDC confirms 16 new deaths

Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections surpassed the 150,000 mark on Thursday with 877 new cases confirmed in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It’s been almost one year since the country confirmed its index case of the coronavirus.

With the latest figures over the past 28 days, the curve of new cases has continued to fluctuate, rising to as high as 2,314 infections on January 22 — the country’s highest daily count till date — while the lowest single-day tally within the four-week period is 506, confirmed on February 7.

Similarly, the single-day count of deaths has hovered between the high and low over the past four weeks, with 16 persons confirmed to have died on Thursday, while over 300 new fatalities have been recorded within the last one month.

However, 695 new recoveries were confirmed on Thursday, increasing the current total to 126,417.

A total of 150,246 cases have now been confirmed across the country, including 1,803 deaths.

BREAKDOWN

877 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-273

Kaduna-87

Rivers-58

Akwa Ibom-47

Ebonyi-47

Edo-46

Ogun-46

Abia-34

Imo-34

Kano-34

Oyo-26

Osun-22

Gombe-20

Ekiti-19

Cross River-15

FCT-15

Plateau-11

Enugu-9

Kebbi-8

Borno-7

Niger-6

Bayelsa-5

Nasarawa-4

Kwara-2

Katsina-1

Sokoto-1

*150, 246 confirmed

126, 247 discharged

1,803 deaths

