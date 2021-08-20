News

COVID going around in circles, waves, says Lagos govt

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said COVID-19 is still going around in circles and waves. The commissioner said nobody could still say if the current wave is will be the last wave or whether the state and indeed the world will learn to live with virus. Abayomi spoke when he received medical equipment and consumables from two corporate entities – the New Born Essential Solutions and Technologies (NEST 360), and the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 for the effective management of the third wave of COVID-19 in the state. Some of the items donated by NEST 360, represented by Dr. Opeyemi Odedere and Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 represented by the Chief Executive Officer of NASD-OTC Exchange, Mr. Bola Ajomale, are oxygen concentrator, radiant warmer, suction pumps, 400 units of face shields, hand held pulse oximeters and 2000 units of reusable protective suits, among others.

