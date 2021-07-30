News

Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australia has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Sydney to help enforce a Covid lockdown.

A Delta outbreak which began in June has produced nearly 3,000 infections and led to nine deaths.

Despite five weeks of lockdown, infections in the nation’s largest city continue to spread. Officials recorded 170 new cases on Friday, reports the BBC.

But many have questioned whether the military intervention is necessary, calling it heavy-handed.

The lockdown – in place until at least August 28 – bars people from leaving their home except for essential exercise, shopping, caregiving and other reasons.

Australian Defence Force soldiers will undergo training on the weekend before beginning patrols on Monday.

They will join police in virus hotspots to ensure people are following the rules, which include a 10km (6.2 miles) travel limit.

State Police Minister David Elliott said it would help because a small minority of Sydneysiders thought “the rules didn’t apply to them”.

Information provided by health officials indicates the virus is mainly spreading through permitted movement.

The Australian Lawyers Alliance, a civil rights group, called the deployment a “concerning use” of armed forces in a liberal democracy.

The outbreak has largely affected critical workers and large family groups in the city’s poorer and ethnically diverse west and south-west suburbs.

Critics say those areas have already faced “targeted” policing measures. They point out restrictions there are harsher than for the rest of Sydney.

“Our people are one of the poorest demographics, and as it is, they already feel picked on and marginalised,” said Steve Christou, one local mayor.

“They can’t afford to pay the mortgage, the rent, the food or work. Now to throw out the army to enforce lockdown on the streets is going to be a huge issue to these people,” he told SBS.

Others have called for the government to increase its vaccine drive and support services for the affected communities.

Australia’s rate of vaccination – 17% of the adult population – remains one of the lowest among OECD nations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps to investigate alleged maladministration, corrupt practices in PRODA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged maladministration and corrupt practices at the Project Development Institute (PRODA) in Enugu State. This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo), at plenary yesterday. Speaking on the motion, Nwawuba said PRODA was a research agency under the Ministry of Science and […]
News Top Stories

Court remands ex JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde in prison over alleged N900m fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday made an order remanding a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde in prison custody. The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling, ordered that Ojerinde be kept in a correctional facility pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled […]
News

Dantata donates N100m for renovation of school

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has donated N100 million to Government Girls College (GGC), Dala, for the renovation of the school.   The donation was made during the 60th anniversary of the college held at its auditorium and organised by the Dala Old Girls Alumni Association (DOGAA) in Kano.   The business mogul, Alhaji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica