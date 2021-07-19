News

Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France amid protests over the government’s introduction of tougher coronavirus rules.

One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded with fire hoses on Friday night, authorities said.

A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed in what local media called an arson attack, reports the BBC.

The incidents came on a weekend of demonstrations against Covid measures.

On Saturday, more than 100,000 people took to the streets across France to denounce rules designed to tackle rising infections.

The controversial measures include mandatory vaccinations for health workers and health passes to access most public places.

Critics have accused President Emmanuel Macron’s government of violating their freedoms.

Anti-vaccine graffiti was found near a vandalised vaccination centre in Lans-en-Vercors near the south-eastern city of Grenoble. Saturday’s arson attack targeted a clinic in the village of Urrugne near Biarritz in the south-west.

Meanwhile at a rally in Paris on Saturday, French politician Martine Wonner told protesters to “lay siege” to the offices of lawmakers who backed the government’s Covid policies.

A prominent sceptic of Covid vaccines, Ms Wonner faced a potential legal inquiry and was forced to quit her opposition group in parliament on Sunday. She said her words had been misconstrued.

France has seen several acts of violence and vandalism against lawmakers who supported the new vaccination rules.

Yet hundreds of thousands of people have signed up for the jabs after Macron unveiled the plan last week.

His government is attempting to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which is causing a surge in hospital admissions.

More than 111,000 people have died with Covid in France during the pandemic, which has severely damaged the country’s economy.

Last week, a panel of scientists who advise the French government warned of a fourth wave in the coming months. Only a little over half of the population has received a first dose and less than 40% have had two shots.

Surveys suggest there is widespread vaccine hesitancy in France. A study by Ipsos late last year found only 40% of people surveyed in France intended to receive a Covid vaccine.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NSE: Dangote Cement, UBA, Zenith sustain rally with N235bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The nation’s bourse, yesterday, recorded its seventh consecutive gain, appreciating further by N235 billion, following buying interests in Dangote Cement, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank stocks. Specifically, the market capitalisation rose by N235 billion or 1.20 per cent to close at N19.805 trillion from N19.570 trillion achieved on Monday. Also, the All-Share […]
News Top Stories

$20bn crude unaccounted for in seven years –Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

DPR boss: How cartel steals Nigeria’s oil Panel: Chinese firm illegally got N5bn waiver The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012. Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo), who disclosed this yesterday […]
News

LASG: Only final-year students of tertiary institutions will resume Sept 14

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As tertiary institutions reopen next Monday in Lagos State, the state government says final-year students will go back to the classrooms before students on other levels. Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme. Schools in the country had been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica