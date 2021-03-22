Health

Covid vaccine: US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Results from the long-awaited US trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine are out and confirm that the shot is both safe and highly effective.
More than 32,000 volunteers took part, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru, reports the BBC.
The vaccine was 79% effective against stopping symptomatic Covid disease and 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill.
And there were no safety issues regarding blood clots.
That should further reassure some EU countries that recently paused rollout of the vaccine amid concerns about a possible link.
Some are already starting to use it again now that Europe’s medicines regulator has completed its review and has also concluded the vaccine is safe and effective.
This new trial data may also prove useful in reassuring people about how well the vaccine works to protect the elderly against Covid-19 illness.
Several countries initially would not authorise the use of the vaccine in adults over 65, citing lack of evidence.
Around a fifth of the volunteers in this trial were over 65 and the vaccine – given as two doses, four weeks apart – provided as much protection to them as to younger age groups.
Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are already receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine every day, so these numbers are tiny by comparison.
But the results are vital for the US and should clear the way for the vaccine to be approved by regulators there within the next month or two.
Lead investigator of the Oxford University trial of the vaccine, Prof Andrew Pollard said: “‘These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials.
“We can expect strong impact against Covid-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from widespread use of the vaccine.”
Prof Sarah Gilbert, co-designer of the vaccine, said: “In many different countries and across age groups, the vaccine is providing a high level of protection against Covid-19 and we hope this will lead to even more widespread use of the vaccine in the global attempts to bring the pandemic to an end.”
Prof Gilbert said there were always cases of people falling ill after receiving a vaccine, particularly when very large numbers of were receiving a jab, but that did not mean that the vaccine was responsible for the problems. Meanwhile thousands of people a day were now dying across Europe from Covid-19.
She said: “It is really important that we get the chance to protect people as quickly as possible. This vaccine will save lives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

India reports record daily jump of 95,735 coronavirus cases

Posted on Author Reporter

    India reported record jumps in new coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, taking its tally of cases past 4.4 million, health ministry figures showed. In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures in more than a month, to push the toll […]
Health

COVID-19: FG to continue with distribution of mosquito nets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amidst the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Federal Government has expressed readiness to continue with the Malaria rollout campaigns, which targets distribution of 17 million mosquito nets across seven states. Deputy Director/ Head, Integrated Vector Management of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Philip Okoko, who made this known at the […]
Health

Daily coffee could lower arrhythmia risk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Researchers in the United States (US) said regular coffee consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk for arrhythmias These are the findings of a new study presented recently as part of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS ) Science online meeting: 2020. Arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica