Health

COVID virus can spread to heart, brain days after infection, study says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread to a patient’s heart and brain days after infection — and survive for months in organs, according to a new study that may shed light on the so-called “long COVID.”

Scientists at the US National Institutes of Health in Maryland studied tissues taken from 44 people who had died after contracting the illness during the first year of the pandemic in the US, Bloomberg News reported.

They discovered SARS-CoV-2 RNA in various parts of the body — including the heart and brain — for as long as 230 days after the onset of symptoms, according to the news outlet.

The delayed viral clearance was cited as a possible contributor to long-haul COVID, also called “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2,” which is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a range of long-lasting symptoms among patients.

The study is under review by independent scientists for publication in the journal Nature.

“This is remarkably important work,” Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri, told Bloomberg.

“For a long time now, we have been scratching our heads and asking why long COVID seems to affect so many organ systems,” said Al-Aly, who has led separate studies into the long-term effects of the illness.

“This paper sheds some light, and may help explain why long COVID can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease,” he added.

Scientists have cited evidence both for and against the likelihood that the deadly bug infects cells outside the lungs and respiratory tract, Bloomberg noted.

“Our results collectively show that while the highest burden of SARS-CoV-2 is in the airways and lung, the virus can disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body, including widely throughout the brain,” said the team, led by Daniel Chertow, who runs the NIH’s emerging pathogens section.

Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, told Bloomberg that the research “provides a warning about being blasé about mass infection in children and adults.”

MacIntyre, who was not involved in the study, told the outlet: “We don’t yet know what burden of chronic illness will result in years to come.

“Will we see young-onset cardiac failure in survivors, or early onset dementia? These are unanswered questions which call for a precautionary public health approach to mitigation of the spread of this virus,” she added.

The NIH scientists suggested that infection of the pulmonary system may cause an early “viremic” phase, in which the coronavirus is present in the bloodstream throughout the body.

MacIntyre told Bloomberg that the findings also support previous research that shows that the virus directly kills heart muscle cells — and that surviving patients suffer cognitive deficits.

The virus was detected in the brains of all six patients who died over a month after they developed symptoms, as well as in most areas studied in the brains of five others, including one who died 230 days after the onset of symptoms, the outlet said.

Al-Aly said the focus on multiple brain areas is particularly helpful.

“It can help us understand the neurocognitive decline or ‘brain fog’ and other neuropsychiatric manifestations of long Covid,” he told Bloomberg.

“We need to start thinking of SARS-CoV-2 as a systemic virus that may clear in some people, but in others may persist for weeks or months and produce long Covid — a multifaceted systemic disorder,” he added.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Worsening insecurity affecting healthcare delivery, NMA laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has raised the alarm over the poor delivery of healthcare services, as a result of the worsening state of insecurity in the country. This was contained in a communique signed by President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe, issued at the end of […]
Health

25 CSOs strengthened to drive water, sanitation and water governance

Posted on Author Reporter

  … as EU funded technical assistance to CSOs project comes to an end in Plateau State Appolonia Adeyemi The capacities of 25 civil society organisations (CSOs) have been strengthened to drive water, sanitation and water governance in Plateau State, under the European Union-funded Technical Assistance to CSOs (EU-TAC) project, implemented by the Society for […]
Health

Orphan seeks N6m for eye cancer surgery in India

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A seven-year-old ophan, ShimadooMonday Aver wholosthistwoparentstofamer-FulaniherdsmencrisisinBenueStatethree yearsago, hasappealedtokind-heartedNigerians, philanthropists, publica ndp rivateo rganisationsf or donationof N6,100,000 financialsupport to carry out corrective eye cancer surgery.   Shimadoo from Apese, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State, currently suffers a form of eye cancer, a tumour covering his right eye which has been diagnosed as Orbita […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica