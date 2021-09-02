News

Covid19: AKSG okays low key celebration as state clocks 34

…Lists projects for Commissioning, rolls out Ibom Soft Roll

All events scheduled to mark Akwa Ibom State 34th anniversary are to be kept at low key, besides inauguration of the numerous projects initiated by the government of Akwa Ibom State.

This was part of resolution reached at Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in which Exco received the report of spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 and it’s attendant pressure on the state, presented by the State COVID-19 Management Committee.

Briefing Government House correspondents after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, the full list of projects to be commissioned in the period will be published by the Secretary to the State Government soon.

Hear him, “His Excellency, the Governor in Council received the advice from the COVID-19 Management Committee, that with the current spike and pressure from the Delta variant of COVID, all state anniversary celebrations should be low key. Emphasis will therefore be on commissioning of projects and the full list of projects slated for commissioning in the period will be published by the Secretary to the State Government”.

Also, following the report presented by the Commissioner for Health on the current status of the state on the pandemic, the Governor directed that increased awareness campaign be undertaken for the people of the state to submit themselves for vaccination, the Commissioner added, assuring that information will be intensified on where people can take the vaccines in Uyo and every other place where vaccination is ongoing.

According to the State Information boss, the Governor affirmed that the vaccines were safe for usage and urged the people of the state to go on and use them.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Health has been directed to set up a monitoring team to ensure standardization of Medical Laboratories in the state. This Commissioner noted became necessary following reported irregularities in results from medical laboratory analyses which would naturally lead to wrong diagnosis.

Exco noted that the issue has resulted in wrong drug administration and some fatalities and charged the monitoring team to expedite action and put an end to such trend.

The State Executive Council meeting also featured presentation of Ibom Soft Rolls, a tissue paper brand produced by the Dakkada cottage industries by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, who was mandated to embark on vigorous marketing campaign on the product.

