Covid19 brought the Entertainment Industry to its knees – Yungbady

Ezebue Richard a.k.a Yungbady a Russian-based Nigeria Afro hip-hop musical talent has revealed how the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to its knees. The Africa Woman crooner has said he had to shelve most of his plans that were made for this year when the pandemic broke out.

Yungbady, who according to him has made plans for various tours across Russian and other parts of Europe, had to postpone the tours. He said the entertainment industry was among the worst-hit industry by the Covid19 pandemic. Shows were canceled, events postponed and artists had to find alternative ways to survive.

However, the talented Nigerian act also said the year also provides many people the opportunity to reflect on their lives, career, and aspirations, especially during the lockdown. Speaking during a Facebook live interview, Yungbady said;

“I had plans to do a mid-year tour in Russian and other parts of Europe but when Covid19 happened; I had to shelve all my plans. The outbreak of the pandemic seriously affected the entertainment industry, shows were canceled and events postponed. I knew a lot of artists who had to find alternative means to survive”

“Here in Russia, it was not easy, especially during the lockdown, the rules were very strict. Thank God that there is hope for a vaccine, this pandemic, I would say, affected the entertainment industry from the top to the bottom”. “The good thing was that the lockdown presented a lot of artists the time to reflect and restrategize on their career, and I am one of such artiste.” “I also use the period of lockdown to write a lot of songs and my fans would get to hear them soon.”

Despite the disappointment caused by the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, Yungbady has chosen to stay positive and focus on his music career, and he has told his fans that something is cooking.

