News

Covid19 brought the Entertainment Industry to its knees – Yungbady

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ezebue Richard a.k.a Yungbady a Russian-based Nigeria Afro hip-hop musical talent has revealed how the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to its knees. The Africa Woman crooner has said he had to shelve most of his plans that were made for this year when the pandemic broke out.

Yungbady, who according to him has made plans for various tours across Russian and other parts of Europe, had to postpone the tours.  He said the entertainment industry was among the worst-hit industry by the Covid19 pandemic. Shows were canceled, events postponed and artists had to find alternative ways to survive.
However, the talented Nigerian act also said the year also provides many people the opportunity to reflect on their lives, career, and aspirations, especially during the lockdown. Speaking during a Facebook live interview, Yungbady said;

“I had plans to do a mid-year tour in Russian and other parts of Europe but when Covid19 happened; I had to shelve all my plans. The outbreak of the pandemic seriously affected the entertainment industry, shows were canceled and events postponed. I knew a lot of artists who had to find alternative means to survive”
“Here in Russia, it was not easy, especially during the lockdown, the rules were very strict. Thank God that there is hope for a vaccine, this pandemic, I would say, affected the entertainment industry from the top to the bottom”. “The good thing was that the lockdown presented a lot of artists the time to reflect and restrategize on their career, and I am one of such artiste.” “I also use the period of lockdown to write a lot of songs and my fans would get to hear them soon.”

Despite the disappointment caused by the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, Yungbady has chosen to stay positive and focus on his music career, and he has told his fans that something is cooking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: England’s lockdown could extend to next year, ministers warn

Posted on Author Reporter

  England’s lockdown could extend into 2021 with a brief relaxation over the Christmas period, the cabinet ministers have warned, The Times reported. Cabinet ministers said they believed it would be “very difficult” to end the lockdown if coronavirus related deaths and hospital admissions were still rising, the newspaper said. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man […]
News Top Stories

UN, EU, Biden condemn attacks on protesters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and other world leaders have condemned Tuesday’s killing of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian Army in Lagos, calling for an end to police brutality and attack on #EndSARS protesters in the country.   The United Nations Secretary- General, António Guterres, in a statement issued yesterday, said he is […]
News

Olukunle, Adelaja join race for National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former General Manager, Public Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mautin Akin Olukunle, has joined the race for the Lagos East senatorial district by-election slated for October 31. The National Rescue Movement, on whose platform Olukunle was contesting, also announced Adetayo Adelaja, as its candidate for the vacant Kosofe Constituency II […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: