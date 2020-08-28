COVID19: C’ River inaugurates and train Ward Dev. Committee members as surveillance/risk communication officers

… as it continues to play lead role in Nigeria’s COVID19 response

Global Health specialists, Federal Government and the International Community has continued to pour encomiums on the Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade and the COVID-19 taskforce led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu as well as the people of the State for the innovative lead role they have played during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The State Taskforce has however refuse to rest on its oars, With a vow to take the COVID-19 sensitization to every nook and cranny of the State, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and the Taskforce Team which led sensitization/awareness campaign to Akamkpa LGA, Bordering Cameron (a strategic potential hot spot); inaugurated and trained Ward Development Committee in all wards as key members of LGA surveillance team.

Speaking during the inauguration and training, the acting National Chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioner’s Forum Dr Edu, applauded the effort of the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade whose sector specific intelligence has made CRS stand out, she said the team was out there on the instance of the Governor to strengthen the risk communication pillar and surveillance; while sensitizing Akampa people more on the need to stay safe by regular use of facemask, hand washing/sanitizing and accessing of health facilities when they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Team identified a site for sample collection in Akampa, donated PPEs, hand sanitizers, IEC materials, etc to health workers, Council and members of the public, took several random community samples, held training for Health Workers and Ward Development Committee on risk communication and Community Surveillance, while improving the link between the LGA Rapid Response Team and members of community at grass root.

“Cross River State is blessed with a Governor who cares and listens as well as a Commissioner for Health who works round the clock assiduously to ensure more people have access to COVID-19 and other health services. I indulge us all to become active surveillance officers whereever we find ourselves in the community; “if you see something, say something” make it a point of duty to always observe the laid down COVID-19 protocols to keep safe. Again, this virus is real and as such we need to protect ourselves and our loved ones so we won’t be amongst the many affected by the pandemic.

To my Health Workers on the front line, i want to encourage us to always protect ourselves and in all cases ensure you have a high index of suspicion. The Taskforce is carrying out massive sample collection exercise across the State as well as active case search and contact tracing so let me reassure you again that we’ll all come out victorious in this fight against COVID-19 with your support.”

Reacting, the Chairman of Akamkpa LGA Hon. Linus Bassey Etim commended the State Governor Sen Ben Ayade for his giant stride in the health sector and the super energetic Health Commissioner for sacrificing her time and comforts to ensure that cross riverians remain safe. “His Excellency has done so well in the health sector and has carefully given us a Commissioner that has the energy and foresight to withstand stress and pressure, her visions and ideas have yielded positive results. A lot has been done by your team, Dr Betta Edu to douse the rising fear and tension, i watch you in various places/LGAs and I told my people not to panic as the train will surely come down to Akamkpa. today you’re here with your team, we just can’t thank you enough.

“As an LGA we sincerely appreciate you and your team for all your efforts and let me assure you that we’re in this fight together..”

Highlight of the event was the distribution of facemasks, hand sanitizers and IEC materials to the people of Akamkpa by the Commissioner who assured them of continues medical support with the State Health Insurance Scheme implementation commencing very soon.

the event had in attendance the Vice Chairman of Akamkpa LGA Hon. Mary Akpo Pius, Secretary of Council Hon. Alfred Inyang, HOLGA Mr Larry Ekpenyong, STate Health Educator Mrs O.A. Ekpo, SA to the Governor on Health for Akamkpa LGA Hon. Ndarake Emmanuel Etim, Village Chiefs, Ward Development Committees, CAN, Youth Leaders, and other very important personalities.

