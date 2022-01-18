COVID19: FCTA enforces ‘No Jab, No Entry’ rule

The Federal Capital Territory Administration recently rolled out a new policy, restricting its offices to only those who have been vaccinated against COVID 19. CALEB ONWE reports

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) issued a directive that both staff, clients and visitors need to show a proof of COVID- 19 vaccination or a negative test result before accessing any of its offices from yesterday.

Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, who issued the troubling memo said it would take effect from January 17, 2022. Troubling emo

The memo was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, all Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Sani Abubakar, said the circular has also directed that all employees are required to show proof of COVID19 vaccination or present a negative COVID19 PCR test result done within 72 hours on a continuous basis as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the memo said all visitors and clients coming to do business are also required to comply with this directive. The Permanent Secretary also said free vaccination points have been made available in all FCTA premises by the Health and Human Services Secretariat to provide opportunity for staff and visitors alike to get vaccinated.

He, however, warned that persistent non-compliance or refusal by staff to be vaccinated would be treated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules.

“In order to ensure strict compliance with this circular, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement in collaboration with the Director of Security Services have been mandated to mount surveillance in all entry points to prevent violators from gaining access to offices of the FCTA from Monday, next week.” Since the directive was issued, workers have not just been unsettled, but have been feeling a time bomb had been detonated against them. The workers who were just resuming duties after the yuletide holidays found the internal memo unfriendly and unpleasant. They received it with great shock and suspicion. To many, it was a bad way to start the New Year. Some who returned to work still basking in the euphoria of the yuletide season, even lost their appetite for food and zeal for their jobs.

Although, the FCTA has explained that the compulsory vaccination was to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, following Federal Government’s directive that staff on grade level 12 and below to resume duty, workers have been wearing gloomy faces, refusing to cheer up.

Before now, many had vowed never to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Their reasons for such disposition may not be unconnected with the negative perceptions about COVID- 19 and its vaccines. Some religious folks had also insinuated that the vaccination was a tool designed to subtly initiate the world into the anti -Christ fraternity.

Many of the workers who vowed never to take the vaccines, believe 1 that the global cartel promoting it, were selfishly making experiments with peoples lives. While many believe that compulsory vaccination is an infringement on their fundamental 111 rights, others hold the belief, that vaccinated people will die after two years.

…The last straw…

Inside Abuja’s check revealed that the FCTA had been looking for ways of enforcing the measures put in place to keep the virus in check. The last straw that broke the camel’s back, may be the recent disclosure by the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, that he had fallen prey to the virus.

The Minister who announced this through his official Facebook page, said he tested positive to COVID-19 and have been away in Isolation but may be resuming work soon.

He had said: “I have tested posi-tive for COVID-19. After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (one year and nine months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.

After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID- 19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home. “I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”

…Last minute rush for the vaccines Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said there was no going back on enforcing the directive. He said different vaccination points within the FCTA premises have experienced heavy human traffic of people seeking to be vaccinated.

Attah noted that the administration was committed to protecting lives of residents and warned that pictures of vaccination cards on phones would not be accepted. Inside Abuja observed that in a bid to beat the deadline, many of the workers have submitted themselves for the vaccination.

Some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were taking the jab, not because their negative perception about it have changed, but to avoid sanctions and other embarrassments that may follow the denial of access to their offices.

Some even noted that they would have loved to challenge the directive in court, if not for the implications.

