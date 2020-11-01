COVID19: Lagos orders Grade Level 1-12 workers to resume work

Eight months after they were ordered to work from home to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday directed workers on Salary Grade Levels 1 – 12 to resume work from tomorrow (Monday).

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus, which claimed many lives, including notable personalities in the state, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed that all public servants on the affect salary levels, to work from home since March.

But in a circular, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115 dated October20, 2020 and signed by the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the state government expects all the workers to resume tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo- Olu is expected to flag-off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway today Speaking during an inspection of the road on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this, said that despite the economic recession, dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic and the most recent unwarranted violence unleashed on government infrastructure, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of sustainable road infrastructure throughout the state.

Like this: Like Loading...