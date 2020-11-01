News Top Stories

COVID19: Lagos orders Grade Level 1-12 workers to resume work

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Eight months after they were ordered to work from home to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday directed workers on Salary Grade Levels 1 – 12 to resume work from tomorrow (Monday).

 

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus, which claimed many lives, including notable personalities in the state, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed that all public servants on the affect salary levels, to work from home since March.

 

But in a circular, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115 dated October20, 2020 and signed by the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the state government expects all the workers to resume tomorrow.

 

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo- Olu is expected to flag-off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway today Speaking during an inspection of the road on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this, said that despite the economic recession, dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic and the most recent unwarranted violence unleashed on government infrastructure, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of sustainable road infrastructure throughout the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari orders speedy, coordinated probe of NDDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…promises transparent governance President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly in the ongoing probe into the financial activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). There have been accusations of financial mismanagement of huge sum of money against the interim management of the agency and the […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu greet Oluremi Tinubu at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is 60 today. In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity. […]
News

South-East APC must resolve crisis before 2023, says Onu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Minister of Science and Technology, and leader of South- East zonal caucus of the ruling All progressives congress (APC), Dr. Ogbonanya Onu, has charged state chapters of the party still in crisis to embrace peace and dialogue in order to reposition the party and make it strong enough to win elections in the zone ahead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: