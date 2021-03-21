Health

COVISHIELD same as AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says NAFDAC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said COVISHIELD and AstraZeneca vaccines were one and the same for immunization against Coronavirus.

According to the Agency, COVISHIELD, which was manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured by AstraZeneca were the same vaccine.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the clarification in a statement made available on Sunday in Abuja, noted that AstraZeneca and Oxford University (AZOU), who originally developed the ChAdOx1 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine, gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) going by the trade name COVISHIELDTM.

 

