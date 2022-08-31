Cow meat ban in S’East still in force – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated that the ban on consumption of Fulani cow meat in the South-East is still in force.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this on Wednesday in a statement circulated to journalists.

IPOB had last week announced that from April, 2022, the consumption of cow meat would be prohibited in the South-East, stating: “Effective from that month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festivals in Biafra land.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events. Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.”

But on Wednesday, the secessionists said after due consideration it decided to be flexible about the implementation of the decision to give the people of the region the room to gradually transit to the new order, saying that it did not back out from the injunction because of cowardice or lack of will as being touted by its detractors.

Lambasting those who mocked it for not yet implementing the rule, IPOB said: “We promise to achieve every of our agenda,” enjoining the people of the area to commence aggressive cow rearing in order not to be caught in the web of a total prohibition of the commodity in the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...