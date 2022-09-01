News

Cow meat ban in South East still in force – IPOB

Posted on

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday reiterated that the ban on consumption of cow meat reared by Fulani people is still in force in the South- East. The proscribed group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement circulated to journalists. IPOB had in 2021 announced that from April this year, the consumption of cow meat reared by Fulani would be prohibited in the South-East, stating that; “Effective from that month, cows reared by Fulani will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland. “Our native cows will be used instead for such events. Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.” But yesterday, the group said after due consideration, it decided to be flexible about the implementation of the decision to give the people of the region the room to gradually transit to the new order.

 

Our Reporters

