Cow meat ban in South East still in force – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday reiterated that the ban on consumption of cow meat reared by Fulani people is still in force in the South- East. The proscribed group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement circulated to journalists. IPOB had in 2021 announced that from April this year, the consumption of cow meat reared by Fulani would be prohibited in the South-East, stating that; “Effective from that month, cows reared by Fulani will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland. “Our native cows will be used instead for such events. Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.” But yesterday, the group said after due consideration, it decided to be flexible about the implementation of the decision to give the people of the region the room to gradually transit to the new order.
Related Articles
China frees Canadians after Huawei boss released
Two Canadian nationals have been released from Chinese detention and are flying home to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were accused of espionage in 2018, shortly after Canadian police arrested a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant, reports the BBC. The Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, […]
Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape
The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her. The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, […]
Democracy: Jonathan advocates election gradings system
Former President, Dr. Goodlicuk Jonathan has suggested that the Commonwealth should develop a benchmarking system of election reporting for member countries. Jonathan, who spoke at a special virtual high level panel which focused on 40 years of Commonwealth’s election observation experience, argued that member-nations’ performance in conduct of elections should be evaluated against defined assessment […]
