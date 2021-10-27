COWLSO 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu task women on political participation

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has called for more active participation of women in politics, saying women could make a difference in the nation’s polity. Akeredolu specifically said that men have failed to find solutions to numerous problems bedevilling the country, saying that active participation of women in politics is urgently needed for a better direction.

The duo spoke at the 2021 hybrid Women Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island with the theme ‘Awake’. According to Akeredolu, the history of Nigeria would not be complete without the role of women who had contributed to the progress of the country, saying men have never led this country properly, saying that no reasonable nation will put the women to the back seat and expect to make progress.

The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aishat, represented by Senior Special Assistant on Admin and Women Affairs to the President, Dr. Rukayyat Gurin, in her message, urged women to use their roles for the greater benefits of the society. She also urged men to support their wives. “Lagos has set the pace for women. This conference demonstrates how powerful Lagos women have been in supporting their husbands. This conference would positively impact women in Lagos and Nigeria in general. I would encourage our husbands to support their wives and collectively achieve greater heights.

It’s important not to forget our past. I strongly believe we have our husbands’ support. We need more assistance to move together positively,” she said. On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the importance of women in the society especially in a home.

He urged women to be alert to their responsibilities, and not allow themselves to be pushed to the background. “’Awake’ is a clarion call to the 21st century women to become fully alert to her responsibilities as a pillar, enabler, and catalyst within the family, in the workplace, the civic space, and the larger society. It is a rallying cry to women, young and old, to be bold, assertive and fearless in the quest for a truly just, equitable and inclusive society,” he said. In her remarks, the Chairman of COWLSO and wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu urged women to stand and contribute positively to the society.

Like this: Like Loading...