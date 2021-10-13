COWLSO moves to boost education in Lagos communities

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) yesterday offered to boost education in rural areas. Ibijoke, wife of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, the group would pay attention to the education sector to complement the efforts of the state government. She said the 21st National Women’s Conference of the committee scheduled to hold between October 26 and 28 would be looking forward to assisting children with special needs. She said: “All proceeds from this conference will be channeled towards things that will help our children. In conjunction with the Ministry of Education, we will partner to have a school project, and not only that, we will ensure that our children have the best equipment to learn.”
