CP apologises to journalists over police harassment

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police (CP), Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday apologised on behalf of officers and men of the police command for the harassment suffered by journalists in the hands of some policemen in the state, saying that such would not happen again. He said he was aware and familiar with what journalists were passing through, especially at events because he was once a journalist and it must stop.

Jimeta made the apology when he received members of the pen profession led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Council, Umar Sa’udu, in his office. The visit to the CP followed the harassment of journalists covering the flagoff ceremony of 11 township roads in Gombe by men of the police command.

The police commissioner, while thanking the leadership of the NUJ for the visit, pledged to create a robust working relationship between the police and journalists, who he said were performing their constitutional duties. Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Bauchi State NUJ Council, Umar Saidu, expressed regret over the incident.

He told the CP that the leadership of the NUJ and journalists working in the state were not happy with the action of his men during the flag-off ceremony.

