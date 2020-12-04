CP: Bayelsa by-election’ll be peaceful

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police has assured the people of the state of a hitch-free and peaceful byelection in the state as about 5,000 police officers will be mobilised and deployed to maintain peace and order before, during and after the election.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Asinim Butswat, who disclosed this on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okili, said that already the Command had held several meetings with the relevant stakeholders to make sure that the election, billed for Saturday, December 5, was peaceful.

Butswat, while speaking to New Telegraph yesterday on the Command’s level of preparedness for the Saturday’s bye-election, noted that about 2,000 police officers had been deployed from the neighbouring states to assist officers in the Command in ensuring a hitch-free election.

The PPRO said: “We are fully prepared for the byeelection. The Commissioner of Police has been having engagements with critical stakeholders and we are prepared adequately for the election. “We have started receiving senior police officers that are coming to assist the Command in supervising the conduct of the election.

We are expecting about 2,000 police men and women from our neighbouring Commands. With the strength we have in Bayelsa Police Command, we will be expecting about 5,000 police men for the election,

Like this: Like Loading...