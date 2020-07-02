CP: No policeman missing in Bayelsa Command

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan yesterday rose in defence of the Nigerian Police hierarchy in the allegation of conspiracy of silence levelled against the command by Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) over the recent killing of seven policemen attached to the command during a botched armed robbery operation in Ughelli, Delta State.

This was as the Commissioner in his defence of the Command insisted that no police were missing.

Meanwhile, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) had threatened a showdown and legal action against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the police hierarchy over their continuous silence on the brutal killing of seven serving policemen from the Bayelsa State Command in Ughelli, Delta State.

The Commissioner, who spoke in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a press conference and the parade of suspects involved in alleged conspiracy and armed robbery, however, assured that the investigation of the reported killing of the seven policemen in Delta State would not be swept under the carpet.

Akpan, who feigned ignorance over the allegation levelled by the CLO, said: “The police are trying to put the facts together. I became aware recently and let me assure you that the truth cannot be hidden. Like it happened in Delta State and not my command, the truth cannot be hidden.”

He, however, confirmed that no divisional head of police had complained of missing personnel in the command, saying nobody has come to me to say any personnel was missing as the Command is still taking stock, but none of the men was missing.

On the recent arrest of suspects in the state, the Commissioner confirmed the arrest of a car snatching syndicate that operates in Yenagoa from the neighbouring Imo and Ebonyi States.

He said the Command had arrested three suspects for allegedly snatching three mini-buses.

