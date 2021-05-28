CP orders clampdown on motorcyclists in Lagos

Police yesterday said they had begun a total clampdown on motorcycle riders in Lagos State. The command has constituted a special squad to embark on massive arrest of motorcyclists otherwise called Okada riders who violated the restriction order by the Lagos State government while their motorcycles would be impounded.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the command had deemed it necessary to intensify the enforcement order to be in tandem with the plans, vision and agenda of the state government for the general well-being of the residents. Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had given the renewed directive on the total clampdown on the erring Okada riders with effect from Tuesday, May 25, after a strategic security meeting with the Area Commanders, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders held on Monday at the Conference Room, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

He said: “Seventy motorcyclists were arrested at different locations such as Apongbon, Lekki, Maroko, Obalande and Victoria Island, while efforts are being intensified to sustain the operation across the affected restriction areas like Eti-Osa, some parts of Ikeja and Island local government areas and the highways.”

Odumosu, therefore, warned Okada operators to desist from violating the restriction in the affected areas and respect the laws of the state as the police and other law enforcement agencies in the state would not leave any stone unturned to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the command Special Squad yesterday, raided some black spots in Somolu Division and arrested seven suspected cultists. T he police also arrested 12 suspected cultists at Celina Hotel, Bariga. The police also recovered weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons from the suspects. However, the suspects were handed over to the Strike Team for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

