CP sets up taskforce to recover police spy number plates

The Anambra State Police Command has expressed its readiness to recover all spy vehicle number plates in the state in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba. A press statement by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, indicated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has set up a taskforce to recover all spy vehicle plate numbers in the state. Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, during a meeting with area commanders and heads of various units in the state on Thursday established an enforcement team to ensure full recovery of all police spy plate numbers in Anambra State.

The statement reads: “The CP while addressing the Command’s Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other heads of formations in the Command, tasked the officers to give full support to the enforcement team in their efforts at enforcing the order to the letter. “The CP reemphasized that the order was part of deliberate measures aimed at strengthening internal security in the country and preventing continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road-users by individuals hiding under the privileges of spy police number plates”.

