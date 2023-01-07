CPA demands hitch free polls, passes vote of confidence on IGP

The Centre for Public Accountability, CPA, has urged Nigerians to be more involved in demanding accountability from their representatives in every public elected and appointed positions in the country, most importantly, as the country embark on the journey, towards electing a new set of leaders.

This charge was made at the end of the Annual First Management meeting, of the CPA, held in Lagos. The group said, that the year 2023, represents a significant milestone, in the country’s quest for the advancement of its democracy, and as such, every Nigerians, must be interested, in probing the performance of their leaders, and the plans of those, seeking to be elected in 2023.

The organization applauded the Nigeria Media, for “the commitment, towards safeguarding Nigeria’s Democracy, particularly, as it doggedness and resistance, of the antics of some desperate politicians, to silence the media, for obvious political reasons.”

Speaking on the performance of the various security agencies in the country, the CPA Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson, gave special commendation, to the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, Mr Usman Baba Alkali, for the commitment of the leadership of the force, towards pursuing the promised reforms, in the force.

CPA said, “the incumbent IGP’s leadership of the Police Force, has shown an unprecedented commitment, towards bringing about the much-needed reforms, accountability and most importantly, the capacity for engaging criminal elements in ways too numerous to mention.

“We also wish to commend the leadership of the force, for it’s commitment towards ensuring the respect for Human Right obligations, particularly the respect for citizens right and discipline, within the force. We are particularly delighted, about the speedy disciplinary process, for erring officers, especially those found abusing citizens rights.

“We must also acknowledge, the improved communication culture, between Nigerians, and the police force, as encouraged by the effectiveness of the the Police Force Public Relations Unit, at the force headquarters and at the various State Commands, of the force.”

Ahead of the 2023 General elections, the group admonished Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing distribution of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), to ensure that they are eligible to participate in the various elections, holding in the country, this year.

The group called on political parties, to caution their supporters, against all form of Violence, that can derail efforts, at ensuring the success of the 2023 General elections.

