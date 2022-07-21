CPAN kicks as MDCAN, APCOM prioritise personal gains over patients’ interest

The Clinical Pharmacist Association of Nigeria (CPAN) has condemned Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and the Association of Provost of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria (APCOM) over their recent statements approving that medical practitioners only should rise to the position of chief executive officers (CEOs) of tertiary hospitals.

This is made known in a release by CPAN, a registered body corporate of clinical pharmacists in Nigeria. According to the statement, CPAN’s National Chairman, Dr. Joseph Madu and Dr. Moteehat Bukkie Olu-Lawal who is the association’s national secretary, believe that the Nigerian people deserve and should get optimal healthcare that fits global best practices, and that achieving this goal should override any other professional interests and considerations. CPAN reasoned that APCOM and MDCAN should not prioritise monetary gains over the health care of patients and community health care. Recall that MDCAN and APCOM, in their recent press statements on the Bill titled: ‘A Bill For an Act to Amend the University Teaching Hospitals ( Reconstitution of Boards) Act, Cap U15 LFN 2004’ is seeking that medical practitioners only should be the CEOs of tertiary hospitals.

CPAN noted that the claims of MDCAN and APCOM to the effect that physician led hospitals are universally better managed than non-physician led hospitals are nonverifiable with evidence and are aimed at misinforming the general public and our lawmakers. CPAN further sited the United States (U.S) and even South Africa as countries which have hospitals led by non-physician CEOs. For instance in South Africa a medical degree is not a requirement to be hospital CEO but the fellow should be a health worker.

“It clearly stated that the basic requirement is that whatever the qualifications of an individual are, they must first and foremost be a health worker.” Furthermore, CPAN explained that while it is not opposed to healthcare professional group members being the heads of Nigeria’s university teaching tertiary hospitals, it is deeply concerned about the continued deleterious outcome of sacrificing competence and merit on the altar of ego of a certain group of Nigeria’s health care professionals.

Besides, the association pointed out that the continued decadence and downward trend of the critical comparable health indicators in Nigeria for several decades now is the strongest evidence against status-quo. “In that case, a physician with a postgraduate qualification can always be the head, while a pharmacist, nurse, physiotherapist or other clinicians should be appointed as deputy head by the hospital/ appointing authority.

“Then, there can still be the position of Director of Administration which also forms part of the management cadres. “But the CEO who must be highest in rank, must not necessarily be a physician or other health care professional as he is never there to treat patients directly, but to manage the hospital more effectively.” Consequently, CPAN said now is the time to change; “we cannot continue to do the same things the same way and expect a different result. The Health Bill in reference should be appropriated and allowed to be passed after a constructive debate on the floor of the Nigeria National Assembly as our national health indices represent a national embarrassment to us Nigerians in the committee of nations. CPAN however recommended that the CEO of a tertiary hospital, who must be highest in rank, must not necessarily be a physician or other health care professional as he is never there to treat patients directly, but to manage the hospital more effectively.

