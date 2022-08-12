CPC confiscates items worth millions of naira in Kano

Assorted sub-standard items worth over hundred million naira have been confiscated by the Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC). Acting Chairman of the council, Bappa Babba Danagundi, stated this during a media chat in his office yesterday.

He said despite the challenges he met on ground after returning to the council, he recorded a huge success in arresting unscrupulous elements that were producing substandard or counterfeit products in the state. He said: “We are battling with fertilizer mar-keters in Kano, it’s their time now, and we have made 11 arrests so far.

“Evacuating more than five trucks of fertilizer found to be substandard from different places is not a small task. “Soon, we’ll get a court order to burn those items as we did the last time; we burned over hundred trucks, the largest ever in the state.” Other items arrested are rice, milk, spaghetti, flour, palm oil etc. On the issue of prosecuting offenders, Danagundi said the law doesn’t spell out a huge penalty for those found guilty of committing any act capable of changing the original composition of goods in the state.

